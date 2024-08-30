Head - Finance & Operations (Harare)
Stanbic Bank
Job Description
In this pivotal position, you will be responsible for translating and implementing finance strategy within your supported business area. Your leadership will guide the financial management team, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive financial management services that drive growth and value for our clients and communities in Zimbabwe and beyond.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To fully take accountability for the translation and implementation of finance strategy into supported business area.
- Provide leadership, vision, direction to financial management team and ensure the implementation of full financial management services into supported business areas.
Qualifications and Experience
- Education: Post Graduate Degree in Business Commerce, Finance, or Accounting.
- Preferred Qualification: Chartered Accountant (CA).
- Over 8 years in a financial or management accounting role, with a strong background in Finance Business Partnering and Value Management.
Key Competencies:
- Behavioural: Collaboration, Challenging Ideas, Embracing Change, Directing People, Resolving Conflict, Valuing Individuals.
- Technical: Financial Acumen, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, Interpreting Financial Statements, Tax Management, Transfer Pricing.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 05 September 2024
Stanbic Bank
