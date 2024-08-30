Pindula|Search Pindula
Head - Finance & Operations (Harare)

Stanbic Bank
Sep. 05, 2024
Job Description

In this pivotal position, you will be responsible for translating and implementing finance strategy within your supported business area. Your leadership will guide the financial management team, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive financial management services that drive growth and value for our clients and communities in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To fully take accountability for the translation and implementation of finance strategy into supported business area.
  • Provide leadership, vision, direction to financial management team and ensure the implementation of full financial management services into supported business areas.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Education: Post Graduate Degree in Business Commerce, Finance, or Accounting.
  • Preferred Qualification: Chartered Accountant (CA).
  • Over 8 years in a financial or management accounting role, with a strong background in Finance Business Partnering and Value Management.

Key Competencies:

  • Behavioural: Collaboration, Challenging Ideas, Embracing Change, Directing People, Resolving Conflict, Valuing Individuals.
  • Technical: Financial Acumen, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, Interpreting Financial Statements, Tax Management, Transfer Pricing.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 05 September 2024

Stanbic Bank

Website
+263 242 759471/83
zimccc@stanbic.com

We’re more than just a bank. We look beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically and environmentally.

As a leading Africa-focused financial services organisation, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth.

