Head ICT Operations & Networking: ICT – LEVEL 5 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participates in strategic and operational governance processes of the business.

Leads the ICT strategic operation and planning for achieving business goals.

Develops and maintains appropriate ICT organizational structure.

Establishes ICT goals, objectives and departmental operating procedures.

Develops and executes ICT enterprise wide disaster recovery and business continuity plan.

Assesses and communicates risk associated with ICT.

Promotes and oversees strategic relationships between internal IT resources and external. entities including government, vendors and partner organisations.

Researches continuously for ICT best practices and makes recommendations on reengineering of ICT in the organisation.

Defines and communicates corporate plans, policies, and standards for the organization for acquiring, implementing, and operating IT systems.

Ensures continuous delivery of IT services.

Ensures that systems required by the organisation are acquired/developed, documented, implemented and supported.

Monitors and manages IT systems performances in line with the service level agreement

Ensures ICT system operation adheres to applicable standards, laws and regulations.

Works with stakeholders to ensure operational efficiency of the system working in collaboration with internal clients, IT resources, vendors and strategic partnerships including government.

Establishes systems control for current and proposed information system.

Ensures adherence to IT security in line with international standards.

Researches for potential technological solutions and latest technologies that promote organizational modernization initiatives.

Ensures that change management is effected on the required ICT systems.

Prepares and compiles periodic reports project scope, goals and delivery that support business goals in collaboration with stakeholders.

Plans and schedules project timelines and mile stones using appropriate project management tools.

Searches, initiates, contacts and shortlists technical consultants, contractors, subcontractors and other vendors to gain a deeper understanding of their delivery capabilities.

Identifies and manages project dependencies and critical paths.

Sets targets, standards and measurements instruments for the implementation of ICT projects.

Manages the external and internal project managers for each assigned development project in order to ensure they follow the project specifications, the people and time allotments and quality standards.

Contributes to the on-site control meetings during works program implementation, ensuring the contactors follow the design and quality standards within the approved budget.

Implements, monitors, reviews and reports on progress of the project.

Identifies opportunities for the appropriate and cost effective investment of financial resources in IT systems and resources, including staffing, sourcing, purchasing and in house development

Formulates budget in accordance to the set strategic objectives and modernization initiatives

Prepares ICT services section documentation for Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP), Development Partner and Private Sector funding.

Manages and monitors ICT financials i.e. recurrent and CAPEX.

Contributes to the contracts and procurement process for contactors and consultants by providing technical expertise on the scope of work and assist in the development of the request for proposals content to ensure that there is consistency and quality in the selection of the best fit contractor or consultants.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information & Communication Technology or equivalent qualification.

At least two (2) years’ experience at senior managerial level in an enterprise ICT environment.

At least four (4) years’ experience at managerial level in an enterprise ICT environment.

Cumulative ten (10) years’ experience in an ICT environment.

Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

ITIL Certification is a must

Certification in Virtualization in any of the following VMware, Oracle, Hyper-V, Power VM is a must

Knowledge of Enterprise SAN technologies from OEMs such as IBM, HP, Netapp

Strong knowledge of Container Technology and micro services, Kurbernetes,docker etc

A Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.

Skills and Competencies:

Knowledge of Information, Communication and Technology Infrastructure and networking in an enterprise environment

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills along with ability to work in a highly collaborative environment

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: