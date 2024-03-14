Head ICT Operations & Networking: ICT – LEVEL 5 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participates in strategic and operational governance processes of the business.
- Leads the ICT strategic operation and planning for achieving business goals.
- Develops and maintains appropriate ICT organizational structure.
- Establishes ICT goals, objectives and departmental operating procedures.
- Develops and executes ICT enterprise wide disaster recovery and business continuity plan.
- Assesses and communicates risk associated with ICT.
- Promotes and oversees strategic relationships between internal IT resources and external. entities including government, vendors and partner organisations.
- Researches continuously for ICT best practices and makes recommendations on reengineering of ICT in the organisation.
- Defines and communicates corporate plans, policies, and standards for the organization for acquiring, implementing, and operating IT systems.
- Ensures continuous delivery of IT services.
- Ensures that systems required by the organisation are acquired/developed, documented, implemented and supported.
- Monitors and manages IT systems performances in line with the service level agreement
- Ensures ICT system operation adheres to applicable standards, laws and regulations.
- Works with stakeholders to ensure operational efficiency of the system working in collaboration with internal clients, IT resources, vendors and strategic partnerships including government.
- Establishes systems control for current and proposed information system.
- Ensures adherence to IT security in line with international standards.
- Researches for potential technological solutions and latest technologies that promote organizational modernization initiatives.
- Ensures that change management is effected on the required ICT systems.
- Prepares and compiles periodic reports project scope, goals and delivery that support business goals in collaboration with stakeholders.
- Plans and schedules project timelines and mile stones using appropriate project management tools.
- Searches, initiates, contacts and shortlists technical consultants, contractors, subcontractors and other vendors to gain a deeper understanding of their delivery capabilities.
- Identifies and manages project dependencies and critical paths.
- Sets targets, standards and measurements instruments for the implementation of ICT projects.
- Manages the external and internal project managers for each assigned development project in order to ensure they follow the project specifications, the people and time allotments and quality standards.
- Contributes to the on-site control meetings during works program implementation, ensuring the contactors follow the design and quality standards within the approved budget.
- Implements, monitors, reviews and reports on progress of the project.
- Identifies opportunities for the appropriate and cost effective investment of financial resources in IT systems and resources, including staffing, sourcing, purchasing and in house development
- Formulates budget in accordance to the set strategic objectives and modernization initiatives
- Formulates budget in accordance to the set strategic objectives and modernization initiatives
- Prepares ICT services section documentation for Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP), Development Partner and Private Sector funding.
- Prepares ICT services section documentation for Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP), Development Partner and Private Sector funding.
- Manages and monitors ICT financials i.e. recurrent and CAPEX.
- Contributes to the contracts and procurement process for contactors and consultants by providing technical expertise on the scope of work and assist in the development of the request for proposals content to ensure that there is consistency and quality in the selection of the best fit contractor or consultants.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information & Communication Technology or equivalent qualification.
- At least two (2) years’ experience at senior managerial level in an enterprise ICT environment.
- At least four (4) years’ experience at managerial level in an enterprise ICT environment.
- Cumulative ten (10) years’ experience in an ICT environment.
- Master’s Degree is an added advantage.
- ITIL Certification is a must
- Certification in Virtualization in any of the following VMware, Oracle, Hyper-V, Power VM is a must
- Knowledge of Enterprise SAN technologies from OEMs such as IBM, HP, Netapp
- Strong knowledge of Container Technology and micro services, Kurbernetes,docker etc
- A Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.
Skills and Competencies:
- Knowledge of Information, Communication and Technology Infrastructure and networking in an enterprise environment
- Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.
- Good analytical skills.
- Strong communication and presentation skills along with ability to work in a highly collaborative environment
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
- Good organisational, people and time management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360
HARARE
NB: Please note female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 14 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.