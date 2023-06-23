Job Description

The Head - Internal Audit will be responsible for creating, implementing and monitoring overall audit strategies and risk management frameworks. The role is primarily involved in operational audits and enterprise risk management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop an Internal Audit strategy for the Company in line with the overall corporate strategy.

Provide the Board of Directors with independent and objective assurance that management is adequately and efficiently mitigating key strategic and operational risks.

Facilitate the development of a functional enterprise-wide risk management framework.

Develop strong collaborative relationships with stakeholders and serve as a trusted advisor while maintaining objectivity and independence in both fact and appearance.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting, Audit or Risk Management.

A professional qualification such as CIA, CA, CIS, CIMA or ACCA is a requirement.

A Master's Degree is an added advantage.

At least ten (10) years working experience in an auditing or accounting environment, four (4) of which should have been at senior management level in an audit environment.

Should be a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Required Competencies:

Proven track record in audit in manufacturing industries; at least seven (7) years' background.

Sound qualitative and quantitative analytical skills.

Exceptional interpersonal skills with strong attention to detail and relationship-building qualities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae to: hr@khayahcement.com

