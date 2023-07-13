Head Loss Control And Security (Harare)
CBZ Bank Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement a centralized security structure (including policies, protocols, staff and resources) that will ensure the safety of staff and property throughout CBZ Holdings including handling workplace violence, threats, travel security, and executive protection.
- Contribute to the development, and implementation of Group-wide financial crimes prevention policies, i.e bribery and money laundering, insider trading, corruption, ethical violations, fraud, theft, cyber-crime, e.t.c.
- Maintain the Department's database and ensure the proper management of risk information and data.
- Gather and assess information related to the development of a wide range of security-related events that can adversely affect the security and safety of personnel and the profitability or reputation of the organization.
- Develop and institute financial crime prevention plans and strategies.
- Develop and implement awareness programs, including fraud, ethical violations, anti-money laundering and anti-phishing, for the Group.
- Conduct investigations, and/or ensure that investigations are undertaken on all allegations and types of financial crimes.
- Recommend appropriate mitigation to reduce operational losses arising from frauds, thefts, corruption and security weaknesses.
- Monitor areas of high loss caused by frauds and security breaches, including managing cybercrime and information technology issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant Bachelor's Degree i.e. Law, Forensics, Accounting, Finance, Security and Risk Management, or equivalent.
- At least 5 ears' experience at senior management level in the field of Security Operations covering financial crimes investigation, case management and reporting, and analytical work; preferably in a financial services environment.
- Certified Fraud Examiner certification and membership to the Association.
- Security Management Professional certification and membership to the association.
- Strategic thinker with good analytical and problem solving skills.
- Good leadership, people, and stakeholder management skills.
- Ability to make balanced and sound decisions and recommendations.
- Good understanding of legal, commercial and financial principles.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Lik: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3660794643/
Deadline: 18 July 2023
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.