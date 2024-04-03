Head Mechanic
Job Description
DEPARTMENT OF SUPPORT SERVICES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervises the work of motor mechanics in the workshop.
- Ensure that all repairs are assigned to motor mechanics in an equal and fair manner.
- Ensure that motor vehicles presented for maintenance and repairs receive the correct level of service and that all work is undertaken to appropriate industry standards through quality checks and control of work done.
- Drive test serviced or repaired vehicles for service quality conformity.
- Maintains high quality service repairs and minimise comebacks.
- Liaises with vehicle users and authorises the release of all serviced or repaired vehicles.
- Ensures all motor vehicle repairs under warranty to be communicated with suppliers and vehicle agents with the guidelines of the contracts.
- Provides technical support for technicians when necessary.
- Ensure repairs are charged out to departments correctly.
- Conducts periodic spot checks of completed jobs for thoroughness and quality.
- Handles all customer complaints.
- Monitors technicians daily productivity reports.
- Produces weekly and monthly work done reports, comeback reports, warranty reports and monthly forecasts.
- Ensures proper care, storage and inventory of special tools.
- Keeps abreast of new equipment and tools available and recommends purchases.
- Facilitates training and development of workshop staff.
- Inspects and ensures motor vehicle workshop is clean, safe and secure at all times before any service or repair is undertaken.
- Any other duties as directed by the Transport and Logistics Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O level including Mathematics and English.
- Journeyman Class one (1) in Motor Mechanics.
- Class two (2) driver’s licence.
Experience:
- Should have 5 years’ experience as a workshop foreman.
- Knowledge of bus repairs and services.
- Knowledge of diagnostic machine operations.
- Computer literacy in excel.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Good communication skills.
- Critical thinking.
- Hands on supervisor.
- Qualification in Transport Management is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
Deputy Registrar
Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P.O Box MP 167
HARARE
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 12 April 2024
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.