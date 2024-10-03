Head of Brand and Product Marketing (Harare)
Job Description
The main purpose of this role is to play a pivotal role in shaping Mukuru’s global brand identity, driving product awareness, and ensuring our solutions resonate with target audiences. This senior leadership position requires a strategic, creative, and results-oriented professional who can lead a high-performing marketing team to achieve our business objectives.
Mukuru is a fast-paced, rapidly growing fintech business. This role will lead collaborative efforts with cross-functional teams to develop and drive brand and product awareness strategies. This is a critical role in establishing and maintaining a strong brand presence in the global fintech market. The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker, a strong leader, and a creative marketer who can drive brand and product success in a highly competitive industry.
Duties and Responsibilities
Brand Strategy and Development:
- Develop and execute a global brand strategy that caters to the specific needs and preferences of target markets as part of our expansion efforts.
- Ensure the brand strategy aligns with the customer journey, providing a consistent and positive experience across all customer touchpoints.
- Incorporate the brand strategy into product positioning, enhancing the appeal of products in target markets.
- Develop and adapt the brand strategy for digital channels, optimising online presence for target markets.
Product Marketing:
- Lead the creation of go-to-market strategies that are tailored to new markets and diverse customer segments.
- Develop product marketing strategies that resonates with customers at different stages of their journey, enhancing their experience.
- Ensure clear communication of product value propositions for customers in various markets.
- Lead the development of digital product marketing campaigns to reach and engage customers online.
- Keep abreast of industry best practices and benchmarks related to product marketing to ensure Mukuru is efficient, with the aim to lead the market in product marketing.
Marketing Campaigns:
- Oversee marketing campaigns targeted at specific expansion regions to maximize brand visibility.
- Lead collaboration efforts with cross-functional teams to create campaigns that address customer pain points and drive a seamless journey.
- Lead the execution of promotions for product-specific campaigns in line with market expansion efforts.
- Oversee the deployment of digital campaigns to engage target audiences through online channels, including social media and search engines.
Digital Strategy:
- Lead digital strategies that resonates with the cultures and preferences of new markets.
- Oversee the creation of content that guides and supports customers at each step of their journey.
- Responsible for the design and development of product-related content that educates and informs customers about Mukuru products.
- Responsible for the develop of online content aligned with digital channel strategies to engage and inform customers
Team Leadership:
- Lead the marketing team in understanding the nuances of new and existing markets and market-specific strategies.
- Foster a customer-centric culture within the marketing team, ensuring alignment with the customer journey.
- Encourage a product-focused approach within the team to effectively market Mukuru products.
- Promote digital expertise within the team to excel in online channel marketing.
- Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values.
- Appoint suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and values.
- Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement, and cohesiveness.
- Enable a learning and growth culture by encouraging innovation, change agility, collaboration and knowledge sharing within the team.
- Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted.
- Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training, and personal growth.
- Drive and enable a high-performance culture within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.
Data Insights and Reporting:
- Present insights and recommendations enabled by strategic thinking, technical knowledge, and strong communication skills.
- Lead market research and building of industry standard systems and tools for efficient delivery and availability of insights when required.
- Ensure tracking and reporting on the performance of marketing initiatives in existing and newly expanded markets to enable key business decisions.
- Monitor and analyse customer journey metrics to identify areas for improvement.
- Measure the impact of product marketing efforts on revenue and customer engagement.
- Analyse digital channel performance and ROI to refine online marketing strategies
Budget Management:
- Ensure appropriate, financial management, funding, budgetary provisions, and control procedures are in place for area of responsibility.
- Allocate budget resources to support marketing activities in expansion markets.
- Allocate budget for initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer journey.
- Allocate budget for product marketing campaigns to promote Mukuru products.
- Allocate budget for digital marketing initiatives aligned with digital channel strategies.
- Implement risk management, governance, and compliance policies in own area, to identify and manage governance and risk exposure liability.
- Investigate reported findings of non-compliance and initiate corrective actions.
- Provide direction for continuous improvement efforts by managing the identification of opportunities, cost reduction, improvements, and systems enhancement.
Stakeholder Collaboration:
- Build and maintain effective business relationships with key stakeholders to manage service delivery in line with business expectations and requirements.
- Engage with key internal and external stakeholders to identify changing business and customer needs and make recommendations to brand and product marketing.
- Lead collaborations with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with expansion objectives.
- Lead partnership with customer support and product teams to improve the customer journey.
- Work closely with product development teams to align marketing efforts with product strategies.
- Lead collaborations with digital experts and IT teams to optimise online channel strategies.
- Develop and drive execution of work aligned to service level agreements and standards ensuring stakeholders receive clear and accurate information and are kept informed at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Post Graduate Honours Degree or Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing, Business or related field.
- 8 years’ Progressive experience in marketing roles within financial/fintech industry.
- 5 years’ Strong leadership and team management experience, including leading and developing high-performing marketing teams.
- 5 years’ Proven experience in market expansion strategies, including entering new regions and international markets.
- In-depth understanding of the fintech industry, financial services, and digital banking, including experience in marketing fintech products.
- Expertise in developing go-to-market strategies, product positioning, and product marketing campaigns.
- Proficiency in budget planning and allocation, ensuring efficient resource utilisation.
- Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work effectively with various teams, including product development, sales, and customer support.
- Proficiency in data analytics and reporting, with a track record of measuring marketing performance and optimising strategies.
- Capability to create and execute a comprehensive brand strategy, guidelines, and market-specific branding.
- An understanding of customer journey mapping, customer experience enhancement, and a focus on customer satisfaction.
- Proficient in digital marketing strategies, including social media, and online content marketing.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to present marketing strategies and results to executives and stakeholders.
Key Competencies:
- Developing Strategies.
- Providing Insights.
- Networking.
- Generating Ideas.
- Professional Expertise.
- Directing People.
- Innovative thinking.
- Organisational Awareness.
- Analysis and Judgement.
- Establish Rapport.
Other
