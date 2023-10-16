Job Description

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ("ZSE") is the largest stock exchange in Zimbabwe. The exchange is undergoing a transformational journey and we are evolving and extending our service offering, through the addition of new products and services that include;

• Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)

Mobile trading platforms (ZSE Direct and VFEX Direct)

• Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

• Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)

• Contract for Differences (CFDs) and

• Commodities Exchange

As we continue on our growth trajectory, we are looking for well experienced individuals who have the vision, innovation, energy and initiative to join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

As part of the senior management team, the Head of Depository Services overall responsibility is overseeing the clearing and settlement of securities and monitoring the activities of participants on the Depository platform.

Develop and implement a strategy to improve efficiencies for Depository services.

Develop, modify and improve clearing and settlement rules, procedures, systems and processes.

Develop and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders e.g. Custodians, Market participants, Fund Managers and Government and Regulatory bodies

Ensure that participants comply with clearing and settlement rules and other operating guidelines.

Manage the efficient settlement of trades.

Acquiring new clients.

Monitor and ensure that upgrades to the depository system are correctly deployed.

Identify and develop new products, services and markets.

Supervise, coach and support the development of the depository team.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Finance or related business degree.

Postgraduate qualification such as an MBA.

Professional qualification such as CFA will be an advantage.

A minimum five years experience with at least two years as a senior manager preferably in the capital markets or related financial services.

Attention to detail is a required skill set.

Credibility with the ability to maintain relationships with key stakeholders.

Strong leadership skills and a genuine focus on the development of staff.

In-depth knowledge of capital markets and governing regulations and legislations.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

High level of self-motivation.

Be a great team player who can influence executive and board level decisions.

How to Apply

Do you feel you possess the above criteria? Do you have the vision, energy and initiative required? If you do, then this is the opportunity for you. To apply, submit your cover letter and CV to: jobs@zse.co.zw and indicate the position being applied for on the subject line of the email.