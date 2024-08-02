Head of Financial Management (Harare)
Job Description
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe is looking for a Head of Financial Management. The role will report to the Chief Finance Officer and lead a team that is responsible for all Financial management & planning functions. We need a strong qualified professional with a good understanding of financial accounting principles and deep experience running financial management processes.
About First Capital Bank
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe is a regional consumer, corporate and investment bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in the SADC region. First Capital Bank operates in five countries with Head Office in Mauritius. First Capital Bank lends, invests, and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management Accounts and Variance Analysis: Prepare management accounts and perform variance analysis to provide insights into financial performance.
- Profitability Analysis: Conduct yield and income analysis, including segment-wise profitability.
- Capital and Liquidity Management: Oversee capital adequacy and liquidity planning and management.
- ICAAP, ILAAP: Lead the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) and Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP).
- Cost Management: Implement and monitor cost management initiatives.
- Tax Planning and Effectiveness: Develop and oversee tax planning strategies to ensure tax efficiency.
- Budgeting, Planning, and Strategy Support: Lead the budgeting process and support strategic planning.
- IFRS9 and Credit Risk Reporting and Management: Ensure compliance with IFRS9 and oversee credit risk reporting and management, working with credit risk team.
- First Capital Bank is an equal opportunity employer and therefore welcomes all qualified individuals to apply. We are committed to create a diverse and inclusive work environment. We believe diversity enriches our company culture and enhances our ability to serve our customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- CIMA qualification preferable.
- At least 4 years in senior management, leading teams of 3+ and reporting to the C-Suite.
- Has the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks successfully.
- Possesses excellent communications skills, both verbal and written.
Other
How to Apply
Send detailed CVs to: human.resources@firstcapitalbank.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 03 August 2024
First Capital Bank Zimbabwe
