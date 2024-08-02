Head of Financial Management (Harare)

Job Description

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe is looking for a Head of Financial Management. The role will report to the Chief Finance Officer and lead a team that is responsible for all Financial management & planning functions. We need a strong qualified professional with a good understanding of financial accounting principles and deep experience running financial management processes.

About First Capital Bank

First Capital Bank Zimbabwe is a regional consumer, corporate and investment bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in the SADC region. First Capital Bank operates in five countries with Head Office in Mauritius. First Capital Bank lends, invests, and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.