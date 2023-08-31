Job Description

The Head of Internal Audit (HIA) leads in delivering the organisation's strategic objectives by objectively assessing the adequacy and effectiveness of governance and management of risks, giving an evidence- based opinion on all aspects of governance and internal control.

The position manages the internal audit charter and avail internal audit plan through a team of highly qualified and dedicated internal auditors. The incumbent reports functionally to the Board through the Audit Committee and administratively to the Chief Executive Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop an Internal Audit plan of action for the Administration in line with the overall corporate strategy.

Check that the internal audit system operates correctly and appropriately, through an audit plan approved by the Board of Directors, based on a structured process for the analysis and prioritization of key risks.

Provide the Board of Directors with an independent and objective assurance about the operations and internal controls of the organization.

Develop and review the Internal Audit Charter.

Develop and Implement Quality Assurance and Improvement Program (QAIP).

Monitor implementation of agreed audit plans.

Facilitate the development and implementation of internal control self-assessments.

Prepare internal audit annual plan, audit budgets and monitor expenditure.

Manage execution of external audit plan and ensure audit recommendations are implemented.

Provide guidance on formulation and implementation of governance issues in the organisation.

Ensure reliability of all information systems of the Administration.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Accounting, Audit or equivalent.

Master of Science in Internal Audit (MSIA\/ Master of Science in Accounting or relevant Master's Degree is a prerequisite.

Professional qualification such as ACCA, CIS, CA.

Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

At least ten (10) years working experience in an auditing or accounting environment, five (5) of which should have been at senior management level in an audit environment.

Should be a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

High level of Computer Literacy and analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to: