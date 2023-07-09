Head of Operations (Gas Company)

Job Description

A company in the energy sector is looking for a mature candidate to join its gas company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing, scheduling, and safely executing the gas field operations to ensure that the production of the products increase for the company’s growth.

Providing regular reports to the top management to show the efficient performance of the site within the budget in a timely fashion.

Making decisions about where to explore for gas reserves.

Carrying out risk assessments.

Managing a technical team and subcontractor.

Making sure production facilities are working efficiently.

Meeting production targets.

Controlling budgets and managing financial performance.

Making sure production processes, facilities and refineries meet safety standards

Acting as the company representative with local clients.

Assigning responsibility for executing project plans to key subordinates after careful assessment of how to utilize their qualifications and strengths.

Promoting technical and commercial excellence on the project through application of Quality Assurance processes.

Monitoring and reporting to management on the progress of all project activity within the program, including significant milestones, and any conditions, which would affect project cost or schedule.

Establishes weekly meeting to review project status and formulate action items.

Performing any other duty as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 years work experience in the energy sector.

Diploma or degree in Finance/ Accounts or any related field.

CFA/ ACCA qualification is an added advantage.

Trading Experience in commodities IS A MUST.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs on: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 31 July 2023