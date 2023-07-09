Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Vivata Capital

Head of Operations (Gas Company)

Vivata Capital
Jul. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A company in the energy sector is looking for a mature candidate to join its gas company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing, scheduling, and safely executing the gas field operations to ensure that the production of the products increase for the company’s growth.
  • Providing regular reports to the top management to show the efficient performance of the site within the budget in a timely fashion.
  • Making decisions about where to explore for gas reserves.
  • Carrying out risk assessments.
  • Managing a technical team and subcontractor.
  • Making sure production facilities are working efficiently.
  • Meeting production targets.
  • Controlling budgets and managing financial performance.
  • Making sure production processes, facilities and refineries meet safety standards
  • Acting as the company representative with local clients.
  • Assigning responsibility for executing project plans to key subordinates after careful assessment of how to utilize their qualifications and strengths.
  • Promoting technical and commercial excellence on the project through application of Quality Assurance processes.
  • Monitoring and reporting to management on the progress of all project activity within the program, including significant milestones, and any conditions, which would affect project cost or schedule.
  • Establishes weekly meeting to review project status and formulate action items.
  • Performing any other duty as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 5 years work experience in the energy sector.
  • Diploma or degree in Finance/ Accounts or any related field.
  • CFA/ ACCA qualification is an added advantage.
  • Trading Experience in commodities IS A MUST.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs on: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 31 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Vivata Capital

Website
+263 242 783 015
info@vivatacapital.co.za

Vivata Capital’s focus is on the creation and execution of innovative investment strategies. Our investments are selected based on economic fundamentals which allow us to achieve superior returns through a disciplined, value oriented investment approach.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback