Head of Property Services (Harare)

Job Description

This role is individually accountable for managing and developing a portfolio or building to achieve performance targets. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through other managers and their teams over periods of up to a year. Formulates and maintains 5-year building strategy for portfolio or building.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyses negotiates and generates specific tactics to improve performance of portfolio/ building such as building strategy redevelopment sales leasing plan approvals.

Ensures strong tenant relationships built on service delivery.

Liaises with project teams responsible for refurbishments and extensions.

Prepares and controls property budgets.

Vendor & Contract Management:

Manages relationships with service providers.

Team Effectiveness:

Individually accountable for staff time, tasks and output quality, over periods of up to 3 months.

Balances own priorities with directing and motivating others.

Plans & assigns work over periods of up to 3 months.

Guides and directs staff to achieve operational excellence standards.

Creates a climate for optimal performance.

Manages performance.

Selects potential staff to sustain customer/ client service delivery.

Property Management/ Asset Management:

Individually accountable over periods of up to a year for formulating and maintaining 5-year building strategies for portfolio or building.

Analyses, negotiates, and generates specific tactics to improve the performance of portfolio/building such as building strategy, redevelopment, sales, and leasing plan approvals.

Meets internationally acceptable management performance benchmarks for the portfolio.

Get results through other managers and their teams.

Drives operational excellence throughout the area of supervision.

Defines and implements property management best operating practices.

Stakeholder Management:

Ensures strong tenant relationships, built on service delivery.

Manages CRM process and training academies.

Budget Control:

Manages all financial aspects of the centre.

Maintains working budget projections.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Property Studies (Required), Bachelor Of Technology Real Estate: Management And Administration (Required)

Skills:

Accountable, Accountable, Asset Management, Benchmarking, Budget Control, Budgeting, Budget Projections, Client Relationship, Contract Management, Customer Delivery, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Film Directing, Leading Project Teams, Leasing, Operational Excellence, Prioritization, Real Estate Management, Redevelopment, Refurbishing, Results-Oriented, Sales, Service Delivery, Stakeholder Management, Strategy Development, Supervision {+ 1 more}.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Head-of-Property-Services_JR-40967?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 16 June 2023