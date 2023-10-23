Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Head of Select Equity (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Oct. 26, 2023
Job Description

To formulate and implement investment strategies and policies of equity funds in order to meet the client's risk and return objectives through ongoing management, monitoring, evaluation of listed equity investment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing, Implementing, and Reviewing investment and/or economic strategies based on management philosophy and customer objectives.
  • To assist in client acquisition and client retention efforts and to meet existing clients providing periodic portfolio reviews and updates.
  • Assist in the formulation of Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation.
  • Managing portfolio risk and portfolio performance and communicating to clients.
  • Executing clients’ instructions, implementing the appropriate asset allocation and picking the right stocks for clients.
  • Ensuring that all equity related portfolios are compliant with client mandates, investment policy statements or stipulation of relevant statutory or regulatory bodies.
  • Supervising the trading of client accounts and ensuring that clients’ portfolios are updated regularly.
  • To assist in refining current products and developing new products that are relevant to our clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Accounting Honours  (Required), Bachelor of Economics (BEcon): Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Investment Management (Required).
  • Skills: Asset Allocation, Client Acquisitions, Customer Accounts, Customer Retentions, Equities, Investment Policy, Investment Policy Statements, Investments, Investment Strategies, Portfolio Performance Analysis, Portfolio Reviews, Portfolio Risk, Strategic, Tactical Asset Allocation

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 26 October 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

