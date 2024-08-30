Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Head of Select Equity Investments Boutique (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Sep. 03, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The incumbent is accountable for the formulation and implementation of investment strategies and policies of equity funds in order to meet client's risk and return objectives through ongoing management, monitoring, and evaluation of listed equity investment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develops, implements and reviews investment and/or economic strategies based on management philosophy and customer objectives.
  • Assists in client acquisition and client retention efforts and meets existing clients, providing periodic portfolio reviews and updates.
  • Assists in the formulation of Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation.
  • Manages portfolio risk and portfolio performance and communicates to clients.
  • Executes clients’ instructions, implements the appropriate asset allocation and picks the right stocks for clients.
  • Ensures that all equity related portfolios are compliant with client mandates, investment policy statements or stipulation of relevant statutory or regulatory bodies.
  • Supervises the trading of client accounts and ensures that clients’ portfolios are updated regularly.
  • Assists in refining current products and developing new products that are relevant to our clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Accounting Honours  (Required), Bachelor of Economics (BEcon): Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Investment Management (Required).
  • Skills: Asset Allocation, Client Acquisitions, Customer Accounts, Customer Retentions, Equities, Investment Policy, Investment Policy Statements, Investments, Investment Strategies, Portfolio Performance Analysis, Portfolio Reviews, Portfolio Risk, Strategic, Tactical Asset Allocation.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 03 September 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Business Development Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Croco Motors
Croco Motors

UD, VOLVO, EICHER & DONG FENG Trucks And Bus Service Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Job Vacancy
Job Vacancy

Butcher Shop Manager (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Choppies
Choppies

Trainee Managers

Deadline:
Choppies
Choppies

Assistant Managers

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback