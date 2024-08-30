Head of Select Equity Investments Boutique (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
The incumbent is accountable for the formulation and implementation of investment strategies and policies of equity funds in order to meet client's risk and return objectives through ongoing management, monitoring, and evaluation of listed equity investment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops, implements and reviews investment and/or economic strategies based on management philosophy and customer objectives.
- Assists in client acquisition and client retention efforts and meets existing clients, providing periodic portfolio reviews and updates.
- Assists in the formulation of Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation.
- Manages portfolio risk and portfolio performance and communicates to clients.
- Executes clients’ instructions, implements the appropriate asset allocation and picks the right stocks for clients.
- Ensures that all equity related portfolios are compliant with client mandates, investment policy statements or stipulation of relevant statutory or regulatory bodies.
- Supervises the trading of client accounts and ensures that clients’ portfolios are updated regularly.
- Assists in refining current products and developing new products that are relevant to our clients.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accounting Honours (Required), Bachelor of Economics (BEcon): Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Finance: Investment Management (Required).
- Skills: Asset Allocation, Client Acquisitions, Customer Accounts, Customer Retentions, Equities, Investment Policy, Investment Policy Statements, Investments, Investment Strategies, Portfolio Performance Analysis, Portfolio Reviews, Portfolio Risk, Strategic, Tactical Asset Allocation.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 03 September 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Business Development Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Croco Motors
UD, VOLVO, EICHER & DONG FENG Trucks And Bus Service Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Job Vacancy
Butcher Shop Manager (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Choppies
Trainee Managers
Deadline:
Choppies
Assistant Managers
Deadline: