Head of Talent and Administration (Harare)
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacant position.
Reporting To: Chief Executive Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for managing the HR and Administration Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Social Sciences or equivalent.
- A holder of a post graduate degree such as MBA or equivalent will have an added advantage.
- Evidence of Continuous Professional Development.
- Must have a minimum of 4 years' experience, 2 of which should have been at managerial level.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their detailed CVs via email to: znbwcb@gmail.com
OR drop their certified copies of academic and professional qualifications at ZNBWCB ,Bay 9, National Sports Stadium ,Samora Machel Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe not later than Friday 10 May 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Browse Jobs
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) is an organisation born out of statute with a mandate to oversee and promote the development and promotion of boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA) and related activities in Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Associated Belts and Bearings
Human Resources Officer
Deadline: