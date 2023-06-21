Head Software Development & Innovation

Job Description
Responsible for leading and overseeing the software development process, managing a team of software engineers, and ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality software solutions. The person’s technical expertise, leadership abilities, and strategic thinking will be instrumental in driving the team's success. The Head of Software Development and Innovation will also execute the Group’s innovation strategy and develops a well-balanced innovation portfolio & roadmap that drives investments and top line growth to provide unique value to customers in line with the business’ Strategic Intent.
Duties and Responsibilities
Leadership and Team Management:
- Leads and manages a team of software engineers, providing guidance, mentorship, and support.
- Fosters a positive and collaborative work environment, promoting teamwork, creativity, and innovation. | | Sets clear objectives, conducts performance evaluations, and identifies opportunities for professional development. Software Development Lifecycle: maintenance.
- Collaborates with stakeholders to understand project requirements, scope, and timelines.
- Allocates resources effectively, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget.
- Monitors project progress, identify and resolve any bottlenecks or issues that may arise.
Technical Expertise and Strategy:
- Provides technical leadership and guidance to the development team, ensuring adherence to best practices and industry standards.
- Stays updated with the latest trends, technologies, and frameworks in software development.
- Defines and implements software development methodologies, processes, and tools to improve efficiency and productivity.
- Collaborates with cross-functional teams to align technology strategies with business objectives.
Quality Assurance and Delivery:
- Ensures the delivery of high-quality software solutions that meet or exceed customer expectations.
- Establishes and enforce quality control measures, including code reviews, testing, and documentation.
- Implements continuous integration and deployment practices to streamline the software delivery process.
- Identifies and addresses any technical debt or architectural weaknesses in the existing systems. Risk Management and Compliance.
- Identifies and mitigates potential risks and challenges throughout the software development lifecycle.
- Ensures compliance with relevant legal and security standards, such as data protection and privacy regulations.
- Collaborates with the security and compliance teams to implement necessary security measures. Innovation Strategy:
- Develops and implements an innovation strategy that aligns with the organization's vision and objectives.
- Identifies and evaluates new market trends, emerging technologies, and competitive landscapes to uncover potential areas for innovation.
- Conducts market research, customer analysis, and feasibility studies to assess the viability and potential impact of new ideas.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in information technology, computer science, software engineering or any other related field.
- Full stack software development using object-oriented languages.
- Project Management Certification.
- A minimum of three years having worked in similar roles.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while managing multiple tasks.
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills and ability to prepare accurate reports.
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw
Deadline: 26 June 2023
