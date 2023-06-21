Head Software Development & Innovation

Job Description

Responsible for leading and overseeing the software development process, managing a team of software engineers, and ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality software solutions. The person’s technical expertise, leadership abilities, and strategic thinking will be instrumental in driving the team's success. The Head of Software Development and Innovation will also execute the Group’s innovation strategy and develops a well-balanced innovation portfolio & roadmap that drives investments and top line growth to provide unique value to customers in line with the business’ Strategic Intent.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leadership and Team Management:

Leads and manages a team of software engineers, providing guidance, mentorship, and support.

Fosters a positive and collaborative work environment, promoting teamwork, creativity, and innovation. | | Sets clear objectives, conducts performance evaluations, and identifies opportunities for professional development. Software Development Lifecycle: maintenance.

Collaborates with stakeholders to understand project requirements, scope, and timelines.

Allocates resources effectively, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Monitors project progress, identify and resolve any bottlenecks or issues that may arise.

Technical Expertise and Strategy:

