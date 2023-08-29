Head Volleyball Coach (Chiredzi)

Job Description

The Head Volleyball Coach is the Head of Green Fuel Volleyball Club. He/she is required to promote an appreciation of physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The Head Volleyball Coach provides leadership and supervision for team and operations of the Green Fuel Volleyball Club (GFVC) and works closely with the Sports Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate and supervise GFVC Volleyball programs and teams.

Promote an appreciation of physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Design training programs and game programs.

Organize and supervise the coaching staff to assure that training programs are properly implemented.

Communicate effectively with all members of GF V Club.

Help players achieve gains in athletic skill and team performance.

Responsible for assisting the Sports Administrator with scheduling of the following: game schedules, practice schedules, transportation & meal arrangements.

Develop team rules, communicate them to the players and equitably enforce them.

Ensure that health and safety precautions are observed during all activities.

Immediately report all major injuries incurred during practice sessions or competition to the Sports Administrator.

Ensure proper purchasing, inventory, and care of volleyball equipment.

Keep abreast of new, modern volleyball information, innovative ideas and techniques.

Other duties as assigned by the Sports Administrator.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in sports or a related field.

Prior experience in Volleyball coaching, management and administration.

Excellent time management and planning skills.

Computer literacy.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Previous experience of working within the structures of Tertiary, Secondary or Primary Volleyball teams or other. (essential).

Other

How to Apply

Send application and CV together with proof of qualifications to: vincent.moyo@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 03 September 2023