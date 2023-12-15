Headmaster (Chitungwiza)
Cornerstone School
Job Description
A private high school in Chitungwiza is seeking the services of a high school headmaster.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidate must have at least 6 years managerial experience in the field.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified individuals to send CVs to: Mbusiness3150@gmail.com
Deadline: 12 December 2023
Cornerstone School
Browse Jobs
Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.
Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza
Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw
Phone: 0772336161
