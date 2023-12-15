Pindula|Search Pindula
Cornerstone School

Headmaster (Chitungwiza)

Headmaster (Chitungwiza)
Dec. 12, 2023
Job Description

A private high school in Chitungwiza is seeking the services of a high school headmaster.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Candidate must have at least 6 years managerial experience in the field.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified individuals to send CVs to: Mbusiness3150@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 December 2023

Cornerstone School

Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.

Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza

Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw

Phone: 0772336161

