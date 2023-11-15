Health and HIV Intern (Bulawayo)

Job Description

This position provides a learning opportunity for the incumbent as they facilitate the implementation of health and HIV initiatives to improve the well-being of OVC and their caregivers. The Health and HIV Intern will work closely with the Health Officer and is responsible for supporting the Health Officer and the team in the health-domain interventions. The role is critical in supporting the collaboration, coordination, and building relationships with clinical partners and service providers to improve bidirectional referrals and therefore improving HIV/GBV/VAC reduction and response services including uptake of ART and improved adherence and viral suppression.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in supporting the provision of HIV sensitive case management in line with National Case Management System.

Assist in developing strategies to map, identify, and enroll onto the project key PEPFAR priority populations in the district of operation; and implement strategies to improve HTS, adherence and retention into care and treatment among people living with HIV (PLHIV )

Assist in implementing Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission (EMTCT) and Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) and track all HIV-exposed infants, ensuring that they have all screened for EID and malnutrition.

Support in logistics and planning of capacity-building meetings.

Linking and collaborating with community and clinical partners for effective bi-directional referrals.

Capacitate Community cadres to provide a comprehensive package of ZINGANE services to the project participants.

Ensure children living with HIV access viral load testing timely.

Ensure safe and confidential keeping of case files in accordance with the Case Management SOPs.

Ensure compilation and sharing of weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports.

Work with the MEAL team to ensure an adequate supply of tools for community cadres.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent graduate holding a degree/diploma in a health-related field etc. nursing, social science, public health, primary care nurse, social worker, or primary counsellor.

Strong ability to think and work creatively and independently.

Capability to prioritize and organize multiple skills, work under pressure and meet deadlines both in a team and individually.

Excellent written, oral, and proofreading skills.

Good Computer skills including knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Responsible and professional work ethics.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, CV, and three references (including name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: info@bantwana.org with position title in the subject line and complete the application HERE

NB: BZ is an equal opportunity employer. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.