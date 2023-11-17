Pindula|Search Pindula
City of Bulawayo

Health Assistant Director

City of Bulawayo
Nov. 27, 2023
Job Description

HEALTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Directs and controls the Personal (Clinical) Health Branch.
  • Conducts periodic reviews of the Branch activities.
  • Develops and implements training programmes of the Health Personnel.
  • Supervises the branch staff including students and interns.
  • Participates in disease outbreak investigation and control.
  • Initiates and participates in research activities to improve Primary Health Care.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degrees or equivalent.
  • Must be registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
  • Hold a valid open Practising Certificate.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s licence.
  • At least 7 years’ post internship.

Other

The Package:

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Assistant Director of Health Services”, should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.

Deadline: 27 November 2023

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

