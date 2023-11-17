Health Assistant Director
Job Description
HEALTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Directs and controls the Personal (Clinical) Health Branch.
- Conducts periodic reviews of the Branch activities.
- Develops and implements training programmes of the Health Personnel.
- Supervises the branch staff including students and interns.
- Participates in disease outbreak investigation and control.
- Initiates and participates in research activities to improve Primary Health Care.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degrees or equivalent.
- Must be registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
- Hold a valid open Practising Certificate.
- Clean class 4 driver’s licence.
- At least 7 years’ post internship.
Other
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Assistant Director of Health Services”, should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
Deadline: 27 November 2023
