Heavy Duty Driver (Masvingo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Masvingo Province

Duties and Responsibilities

Collects and delivers material to and from Harare Central Stores, Districts, and Project sites.

Transports line gangs to and from project sites.

Checks vehicle condition and reports any defects.

Carries out basic maintenance and care of provincial feet.

Advises when vehicle is due for service.

Transport stakeholders and authorized passengers to state functions and funerals.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O Levels including English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Class 2 Drivers Licence.

At least 2 years driving experience.

Valid defensive driving certificate.

Must be 30 years old and above.

Key Decisions:

Decides on vehicle carrying capacity.

Decides on whether the vehicle is road worthy before a journey is undertaken.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae together with certified copies of academic and professional qualifications addressed to: