Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Heavy Duty Driver (Masvingo)

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency, Masvingo Province

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Collects and delivers material to and from Harare Central Stores, Districts, and Project sites.
  • Transports line gangs to and from project sites.
  • Checks vehicle condition and reports any defects.
  • Carries out basic maintenance and care of provincial feet.
  • Advises when vehicle is due for service.
  • Transport stakeholders and authorized passengers to state functions and funerals.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O Levels including English Language, Mathematics and Science.
  • Class 2 Drivers Licence.
  • At least 2 years driving experience.
  • Valid defensive driving certificate.
  • Must be 30 years old and above.

Key Decisions:

  • Decides on vehicle carrying capacity.
  • Decides on whether the vehicle is road worthy before a journey is undertaken.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae together with certified copies of academic and professional qualifications addressed to:

The Provincial Manager

Rural Electrification Agency

PO Box 487

Masvingo

Or hand delivered to:

The Provincial Manager

Rural Electrification Agency

Corner Hughes Street/Simon Mazorodze

1st Floor, ZIMRE Building

Masvingo

Or send application letters and CVs to: hr.masvingo@rea.co.zw

NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 08 September 2023

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

