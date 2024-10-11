Pindula|Search Pindula
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Heavy Vehicle Drivers (Permanent) x6

Oct. 14, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position in the Transport and Logistics Department. The incumbents will report to the Shipping and Distribution Officer and will be based at Aspindale Workshop.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Driving trucks with capacity of 30 tonnes.
  • Accounting for goods and materials loaded and ofloaded
  • Keeping records of materials and products transported.
  • Transporting materials and products to and from as scheduled
  • Maintaining telephone contact with supervisor.
  • Ensuring safety and security of trucks.
  • Maintaining truck log according to GMB regulations.
  • Cleaning, inspecting and maintaining service mileage schedules.
  • Obtaining customer signature on goods delivered.
  • Adhering and ensuring adherence to safety, health and environmental regulations and standard procedures.
  • Any other work related duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proof of Ordinary Level
  • Clean Class 2 driver's licence
  • Defensive driving certificate
  • Re- test and Medical Examination
  • 5 years experience in driving heavy vehicles.

 Core Competencies:

  • Ability to drive long distances
  • Ability to work odd hours.
  • Knowledge of truck mechanics.
  • Honest and patient.

Other

How to Apply

 

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 14 October 2024

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.

