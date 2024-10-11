Heavy Vehicle Drivers (Permanent) x6
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position in the Transport and Logistics Department. The incumbents will report to the Shipping and Distribution Officer and will be based at Aspindale Workshop.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Driving trucks with capacity of 30 tonnes.
- Accounting for goods and materials loaded and ofloaded
- Keeping records of materials and products transported.
- Transporting materials and products to and from as scheduled
- Maintaining telephone contact with supervisor.
- Ensuring safety and security of trucks.
- Maintaining truck log according to GMB regulations.
- Cleaning, inspecting and maintaining service mileage schedules.
- Obtaining customer signature on goods delivered.
- Adhering and ensuring adherence to safety, health and environmental regulations and standard procedures.
- Any other work related duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proof of Ordinary Level
- Clean Class 2 driver's licence
- Defensive driving certificate
- Re- test and Medical Examination
- 5 years experience in driving heavy vehicles.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to drive long distances
- Ability to work odd hours.
- Knowledge of truck mechanics.
- Honest and patient.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and Certified Copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw not later than 14 October 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.