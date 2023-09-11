Helpdesk Administrator (G8)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Incumbent will be reporting to the General Manager I.T and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Acting as the first port of call for the IT department’s end user support function. Resolving phone and e-mail based first level ICT related queries from end users.

Logging ICT related end-user system faults.

Regularly following up on the Finance department to ensure that payment for rentals of WAN links and renewal of software licences is done in a timely fashion.

Assigning work tickets to appropriate IT staff for resolution.

Keeping track of unresolved problems and following these up with relevant IT staff for resolution and cross-checking with end-users to ascertain that reported issues have been resolved to their satisfaction.

Escalating unresolved problems by operational IT staff to the Infrastructure, Business Applications or Technical Support Manager as appropriate.

Ensuring that IT department’s requisitions to the Procurement department recorded, followed up on and expedited.

Provide administration services to the IT department e. g requisition of departmental office stationery and accessories from stores, maintaining an equipment register, maintaining the software licence inventory, preparation of weekly and monthly management reports, minutes and maintaining the equipment movement register within the IT department.

Generate reports as needed to indicate patterns in user queries, resolution of those queries and other support related issues.

Provide secretarial services to the department.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Higher National Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or Information systems.

Experience in an Information Technology environment will be an added advantage.

Demonstrable ability to multi-task, work under pressure and to appreciate diversity of end users.

Clean class 4 drivers’ licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to: