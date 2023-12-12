Helpline Volunteer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Childline Zimbabwe is a Private Voluntary Organisation which is registered under the laws of Zimbabwe, specialising in child protection, championing, guarding and protecting their rights through the provision of safe, confidential and child friendly reporting mechanisms centred around a free 24-hour counselling services. It seeks to recruit qualified and experienced individuals to volunteer in the National Helpline.

Duties and Responsibilities

Answer calls and messages received via the National helpline and make accurate record of the discussion in accordance with Childline case management standard operating procedures.

Providing direct counselling & therapeutic support to children who have been abused

Assess the nature and urgency of callers' needs and concerns by asking relevant questions and probing for additional information.

Give appropriate information and make relevant referrals for cases.

Participate in Training and Professional Development.

Work collaboratively with other helpline volunteers and staff members to ensure the smooth operation of the helpline service.

Compiling monthly reports.

Any other activities within the volunteer’s competency that may be assigned by the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 O’ levels including English.

A Qualification and significant experience in counselling and working with children and families.

Demonstrate knowledge of topical child protection issues, child development, child rights and child abuse.

The preferred volunteer should be able to speak at least 3 National languages spoken in Zimbabwe.

Ability to maintain composure and remain calm in stressful and emotionally charged situations.

Excellent active listening skills and the ability to convey empathy and understanding over the phone.

How to Apply

Qualified, experienced and motivated individuals are encouraged to apply for the above stated position which has become vacant at Childline Zimbabwe. Volunteers for Childline should be driven by the passion to improve the lives of children and not for any material pursuit. Due to the nature of work, volunteers should be available to work night shifts and should be flexible to work during public holidays.

A detailed CV together with certified copies of academic and professional qualification must be attached to the application and sent to the following email: recruitment@childline.org.zw and copy outreach@childline.org.zw