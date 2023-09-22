HIV Prevention and Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Coordinator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of HIV Prevention and Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Coordinator for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The position will be responsible for supporting the Program Manager in the day-to-day management of the community program, providing technical assistance to community officers and DREAMS Program Nurses overseeing timely high-quality delivery of DREAMS interventions in all the CDC supported DREAMS districts including the expansion districts, maintaining good working relationships with government and non-governmental partners.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide leadership to community safe space programming, strategic program direction, and high-quality project technical assistance.

Mobilize institutional and project resources, tools, best practices, innovations, technology to deliver a symbiotic, evidence-based community DREAMS interventions for the out of school AGYW.

Coordinate Zim-TTECH DREAMS capacity building activities and mentorship for all community-based mentors, DREAMS Ambassadors, DREAMS Mentors and Program Nurses-DREAMS.

Conduct performance management activities (spot checks, performance reviews, verification visits, etc) for the HIV prevention and ASRH officers.

Review and approve monthly activity plans for the HIV prevention and ASRH officers and ensure that these are in line with work plan and budgets submitted to the Program Manager.

Review, approve and submit consolidated monthly projections for HIV prevention and ASRH officers’ resources in line with the work plan and activity plans.

Review, approve, and timely submit consolidated reports on management of resources for the HIV prevention and ASRH officers (Travel Recon, Travel plans and timesheets, etc)

Coordinate the delivery of the Primary Package according to program guidelines ensuring layering of DREAMS activities across all interventions to ensure program implementation with fidelity at various entry points such as health facilities and community safe spaces and safe hubs and working closely with staff to provide quality layered DREAMS services.

Provide technical support to district staff to ensure DREAMS program is implemented with fidelity at safe spaces and clinical service points, identifying training needs, developing Standard Operating Procedures, and conducting on the job training, coaching and guidance on quality improvement on DREAMS related services including use of national M&E tools in line with PEPFAR COP program direction and MoHCC DREAMS guidelines.

Provide appropriate and updated program input in the development and adaptation of PEPFAR approved OOS and clinical services curricula and training material, development of districts’ monthly/quarterly and annual work plans, including identifying deliverables and tracking relevant MER, custom and supplementary indicators.

To Support Community based cadres and Program nurses to screen, enrol and deliver the primary package AGYW ensuring all AGYW are profiled for services and relevant person-centred services provided.

Conduct quarterly SIMS assessment to DREAMS program in liaison with other Coordinators and the programs manager.

Facilitate support, supervision, coaching and mentorship on DREAMS program nurses, DREAMS ambassadors, community-based mentors, and DREAMS mentors in liaison with MOHCC staff from Provincial level.

Technical support in linking all out of school AG 10 - 14 to educational assistance for re-entry into schools.

Drafting, editing, and making material contributions to activity documents, including but not limited to weekly snapshot reports, quarterly and PowerPoint presentations, annual reports, studies, papers, survey instruments.

Directly support program monitoring through tracking weekly targets and mobilizing program data, ensuring timely data collection and data verification, to inform data informed programming.

Liaise with key partners and stakeholders to meet program objectives and deliver results, collaboration with NAC, MoHCC and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and other strategic government departments to plan, schedule and document regular mentoring, support, and supervisions visits at Provincial level.

In liaison with Program Manager, prepare, coordinate reviews, edit, project-related reports and documents.

Support the district staff to facilitate timely referrals to needs-based services, holding all community cadre’s response for timely delivery and service provision.

Support the district staff to follow up to ensure characterisation of males for service provision in collaboration with organisations like Padare.

Provide technical support to DREAMS Mentors for profiling AGYW for educational and career pathways, deliberately linking AGYW to available opportunities to build protective assets.

Identifying program gaps, plan and execute corrective strategies and monitor progress, ensuring timeous submission of reports.

Provide adequate resources to conduct DREAMS community activities.

Document project results and impacts in various forms, including media stories, lessons learned, case studies, client satisfaction, etc.

Perform any other duties as assigned by Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Health or Social Sciences or related qualifications.

Post graduate training in Public Health, Project Management, or any other relevant post graduate training is a distinct consideration.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in HIV/TB program activities- experience in one of the following areas: implementing DREAMS program, working with key and vulnerable populations such as adolescents and young people, orphans and YWSS, implementing USG funded programs particularly CDC funded programs and working with MoHCC is an added advantage.

Experience training and conducting meetings is desirable, excellent report writing and presentation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and people management skills capable of communicating efficiently, problem-solving, and sound decision-making capacity, with ability to prioritize multiple tasks and work effectively in a demanding environment.

Excellent computer skills including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and internet and fluency in both English and main local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.