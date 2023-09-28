HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer will coordinate the HIV prevention approach to Out-of-school most risk AGYW aged 10 to 24 years ensuring the delivery of comprehensive DREAMS HIV and Violence Prevention services through working in communities working closely with Key Government Line Ministries (Ministry of Health and Child Care, Social Services Development, Youth, Women Affairs, Local Government) Community Based Organisations (CBOS) and communities to effectively identify the most at-risk creating linkages and support provision of services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead in the implementation of HIV/GBV prevention using the health 4 Life 360 Out-of-School curriculum at community safe spaces.

Conducts community entry processes including community visioning with support from the Clinical Services and Mentorship Officers and other district officers.

Identify, train, and supervise out-of-school mentors (community-based mentors) and support the identification of community safe spaces.

Support and supervise the Community-based Mentors to profile AGYW for HIV Risk ensuring linkage to ASHR services.

Guides the identification of community safe spaces in consultation with AGYW and community leadership.

Design and lead the implementation of strategies that create demand for and improve uptake of SRH/GBV and HIV services by AGYW and their male sexual partners of AGYW.

Ensure adherence to referral pathway SOPs and protocols for delivery of timely and person-centered youth-friendly HIV prevention services based on profiling of AGYW needs.

Support the follow-up and closure of referrals working with Non-DREAMS Partners.

Design strategies to reach out to key influencers of AGYW in the communities to ensure support of AGYW to take up SRH/GBV and HIV services.

Innovatively develop retention and motivation strategies to keep AGYW retained.

Works with the SIE team to implement the M&E action plan, making sure that SIE data for the Project is collected and MER reports are produced, as required.

Compiles timely and professional Project narrative reports and submits as required.

Contributes towards the development of Project IEC materials and messages, as appropriate.

Plans/facilitates Project meetings, dialogues, and workshops providing representation and/or participation of the organization at various functions, including but not limited to workshops, dialogues, conferences, and community meetings.

Supervises, DREAMS Mentors and supports community-based mentors, and DREAMS Ambassadors as well as reviewing their performance and producing related reports.

Scouts, collects, and compile stories of significant change.

Reviews Interns, DREAMS Mentors, and Community-Based Mentors timesheets, travel requests, and claims.

Manages all resources allocated for community activities at district level according to Zim-TTECH’ s Policies, SOPs, and guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Social Work, Social Studies, Developmental Studies, or any related field

At least 3 years of experience in implementing community-based programs.

Demonstrated ability in project design and implementation of AGYW/Health/Social Protection programs.

Certified WHO L.I.V.E.S training or previous experience in PEPFAR-supported programs.

Experience in working with different stakeholders, preferably including experience in leading coordination efforts.

Experience designing and developing programming for youth including adolescent girls and young women.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work independently, take initiative and leadership.

Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org