Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer will coordinate the HIV prevention approach to Out-of-school most risk AGYW aged 10 to 24 years ensuring the delivery of comprehensive DREAMS HIV and Violence Prevention services through working in communities working closely with Key Government Line Ministries (Ministry of Health and Child Care, Social Services Development, Youth, Women Affairs, Local Government) Community Based Organisations (CBOS) and communities to effectively identify the most at-risk creating linkages and support provision of services.

Station: ​ Seke District Offices