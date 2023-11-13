HIV Services Quality Officers x5
Job Description
JF Kapnek Zimbabwe a registered PVO 1/86 which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1986 whose mission is to improve family health, reduce child mortality and create educational opportunities for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs is seeking to fill the vacancies mentioned above.
- Reporting to: District Manager/Sister in Charge
- Location: Chiredzi x2, Gutu x1 & Mwenezi x2
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct targeted HIV testing as per national guidelines:
- Collect DBS samples on HIV exposed infants and counsel caregivers.
- Counsel HIV-positive clients and link them to care and treatment.
- Counsel HIV-negative clients and link them to prevention and support services.
- Provide quality care for HIV-positive clients on Anti-retroviral (ART) Treatment
- Facilitate linkage between HIV testing, diagnosis, care, treatment, and support.
- Provide adherence counselling and initiate clients on ARV treatment.
- Support identification of clients who are defaulting for tracking and tracing.
- Provide high Quality Cervical cancer and other NCD cervices for PLHIV.
- Develop treatment plan for each client.
- Appropriate referral for all clients with any other NCDs.
- Proper referral for further treatment in consultation with hospital doctor.
- Documentation of clients in the relevant monitoring and evaluation tools and registers:
- Record and maintain filing system for all client records as per MOHCC procedures.
- Prepare monthly report on services rendered for submission to supervisor.
- Monitoring and acquittal of Histology Coupons.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ Degree in Nursing, Registered General Nurse (RGN).
- Postgraduate qualifications (midwifery or community nursing) are an added advantage.
- Class 3 Drivers’ license or willingness to ride a motorbike is a must.
- Registration with Zimbabwe’s Nurses Council.
- Training, knowledge and experience in cervical cancer screening and HIV care and treatment.
Functional skills & knowledge:
- Knowledge and experience of working within the Ministry of Health and Care public sector.
- Working under minimal supervision, self-motivation and self-driven to achieve set goals and targets.
- Computer literacy and ability to generate electronic reports daily.
Other
How to Apply
JF Kapnek Zimbabwe has zero tolerance towards Sexual Harassment and is committed to the upholding of children’s rights. The successful candidate will be required to commit to child protection/safeguarding and to be bound by the JF Kapnek Zimbabwe Child Protection Policy. JF Kapnek does not charge any fees during its entire recruitment process.
Applications will be considered as they are received.
Deadline: 19 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe
The JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe is a registered independent private voluntary organization (PVO) working to address the most urgent threats to the health, well-being and educational development of Zimbabwe’s most valuable resource - its children. Trust works to improve family health, reduce child mortality, provide a protective environment and create educational opportunity for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs.
Address: 42 Bates Street, Milton Park Harare. Zimbabwe
Call: (0242)792152/3 & 798083/4
Email: info@jfkapnek.org