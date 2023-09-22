Homebased RGN (Harare)
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Job Description
We seek a qualified RGN to offer Homebased care.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitors care given to patient by any other individuals
- Ensures that all nursing care is patient centered.
- Promotes good interpersonal relationship with the patients and public
- Promotes health education on primary health care to patient’s family.
- Ensures that patient care in her department is within the limit of law
- Maintains high degree of confidentiality.
- Ensures that the patient’s physical, psychological and spiritual needs are met.
- Ensures that standards of professional practice are in accordance with the highest ethical standards.
- Controls medico legal hazards in the department.11 A Lincoln Road, Avondale Harare
- Ensures cleanliness of patient’s environment
- Ensures that the home is well covered to even cope in times of emergencies.
- Monitors and evaluate patient’s activities within reasonable scope.
- Assisting procedures done by doctor.
- Taking vital observations and recording accurately
- Administering oral medicines and injections
- Dressing of wounds
- Assisting in collecting specimens when required.
- Attending to emergencies as they arise.
- Checking emergency equipment daily.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Nursing.
- Must have 5 Years Experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send their Curriculum Vitae and Certified copies to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com
Deadline: 21 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Browse Jobs
Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a subsidiary of Ponai Medical Centre Private Limited which is a wholly private owned Zimbabwean Health Service Business Enterprise. The business currently runs a private hospital in Bindura, a private urgent care clinic in Harare. The company was incorporated in 2004 in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe and it is fully registered under the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe.
Address: 11A Lincoln Road Avondale
Website: https://www.aucc.co.zw/
Phone: 077 482 4258
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officers x5
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Clinical Services and Mentorship Coordinator (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Strategic Information Officer (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
HIV Prevention and Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Coordinator (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Medical Laboratory Scientist (Bindura)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Dentist (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Midwife (Bulawayo)
Deadline: