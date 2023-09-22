Homebased RGN (Harare)

Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a subsidiary of Ponai Medical Centre Private Limited which is a wholly private owned Zimbabwean Health Service Business Enterprise. The business currently runs a private hospital in Bindura, a private urgent care clinic in Harare. The company was incorporated in 2004 in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe and it is fully registered under the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe.

Address: 11A Lincoln Road Avondale

Website: https://www.aucc.co.zw/

Phone: 077 482 4258