Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Homebased RGN (Harare)

Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Oct. 21, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We seek a qualified RGN to offer Homebased care.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitors care given to patient by any other individuals
  • Ensures that all nursing care is patient centered.
  • Promotes good interpersonal relationship with the patients and public
  • Promotes health education on primary health care to patient’s family.
  • Ensures that patient care in her department is within the limit of law
  • Maintains high degree of confidentiality.
  • Ensures that the patient’s physical, psychological and spiritual needs are met.
  • Ensures that standards of professional practice are in accordance with the highest ethical standards.
  • Controls medico legal hazards in the department.11 A Lincoln Road, Avondale Harare
  • Ensures cleanliness of patient’s environment
  • Ensures that the home is well covered to even cope in times of emergencies.
  • Monitors and evaluate patient’s activities within reasonable scope.
  • Assisting procedures done by doctor.
  • Taking vital observations and recording accurately
  • Administering oral medicines and injections
  • Dressing of wounds
  • Assisting in collecting specimens when required.
  • Attending to emergencies as they arise.
  • Checking emergency equipment daily.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Nursing.
  • Must have 5 Years Experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send their Curriculum Vitae and Certified copies to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com

Deadline: 21 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a subsidiary of Ponai Medical Centre Private Limited which is a wholly private owned Zimbabwean Health Service Business Enterprise. The business currently runs a private hospital in Bindura, a private urgent care clinic in Harare. The company was incorporated in 2004 in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe and it is fully registered under the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe.

Address: 11A Lincoln Road Avondale

Website: https://www.aucc.co.zw/

Phone: 077 482 4258

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

GBV, RBM, and Child Protection Officers x5

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Clinical Services and Mentorship Coordinator (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Strategic Information Officer (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

HIV Prevention and Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Coordinator (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Medical Laboratory Scientist (Bindura)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Dentist (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Midwife (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback