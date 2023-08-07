Job Description

We are looking for a Horticulture Manager who will be involved with cultivating, packaging and selling of crops ranging from food and vegetables to decorative plants. The candidate should be a hands-on business minded person who will manage all aspects of the production process, helping to make sure that crops go smoothly from seedbed to market.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the cultivation and maintenance of plants and crops from seedbed to the market.

Managing weed /pest /disease control programmes.

Selecting and recommending good crop varieties.

Analyzing horticultural yields operational costs and financial returns.

Improving vigour, size and taste of crops grown.

Field irrigation management.

Writing and modifying business plans.

Supervising and training of staff and students.

Knowledge of the Zimbabwe horticultural market.

Liaising with colleagues, management, customers, students on work study and agricultural practice.

Ensuring that deadlines and quality standards are met within set budgets.

Maintaining activity records.

Organizing/giving presentations and demonstrations to students and staff.

Any other duties as assigned by the General Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Diploma/ Degree in Horticulture or Crop science, experience in a practical horticultural environment, experience in Farm Machinery, knowledge and experience of GAP and organic farming.

Possession of a class 3 or 4 drivers’ license will be an added advantage.

The successful candidate should have knowledge on:

Horticulture crop production and management.

Good agronomic practices.

Agricultural chemicals.

Horticulture planning and implementation.

Current and trending varieties and production methods.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to: