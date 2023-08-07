Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Horticulture Manager
Job Description
We are looking for a Horticulture Manager who will be involved with cultivating, packaging and selling of crops ranging from food and vegetables to decorative plants. The candidate should be a hands-on business minded person who will manage all aspects of the production process, helping to make sure that crops go smoothly from seedbed to market.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing the cultivation and maintenance of plants and crops from seedbed to the market.
- Managing weed /pest /disease control programmes.
- Selecting and recommending good crop varieties.
- Analyzing horticultural yields operational costs and financial returns.
- Improving vigour, size and taste of crops grown.
- Field irrigation management.
- Writing and modifying business plans.
- Supervising and training of staff and students.
- Knowledge of the Zimbabwe horticultural market.
- Liaising with colleagues, management, customers, students on work study and agricultural practice.
- Ensuring that deadlines and quality standards are met within set budgets.
- Maintaining activity records.
- Organizing/giving presentations and demonstrations to students and staff.
- Any other duties as assigned by the General Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Diploma/ Degree in Horticulture or Crop science, experience in a practical horticultural environment, experience in Farm Machinery, knowledge and experience of GAP and organic farming.
- Possession of a class 3 or 4 drivers’ license will be an added advantage.
The successful candidate should have knowledge on:
- Horticulture crop production and management.
- Good agronomic practices.
- Agricultural chemicals.
- Horticulture planning and implementation.
- Current and trending varieties and production methods.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O Box 35
MARONDERA
Hand deliver to or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/