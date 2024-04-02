Horticulture Technician
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in the University:
AGRO-INDUSTRIAL PARK
The Horticulture Technician will report to the Horticulture Manager, and will be stationed at the Agro Industrial Park.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical support and services to academic staff and researchers in the field of Crop Science and Horticulture.
- Assist in conducting Crop Science and Horticulture laboratory practicals.
- Assist in the preparation of departmental project budgets.
- Planning and management of horticulture research operations.
- Participating in departmental income generating projects at the Agro-Industrial Park.
- Horticulture research trial data collection, collation, and entry.
- Check stocks of consumables and advise on re-order levels.
- Demonstrate the use of equipment to students and staff.
- Participate in the development of quality standards and programmes for the Crop Science and Horticulture Laboratories.
- Servicing and maintaining tools and equipment.
- Maintaining an inventory of the Unit’s machinery and equipment.
- Supervision of junior staff.
- Undertaking any other related duties as assigned by the Horticulture Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Agriculture/Crop Science/Horticulture or equivalent.
- Possession of a relevant Higher National Diploma/ Degree is an added advantage
- At least 2 years hands-on experience at a commercial entity.
The successful candidate should have knowledge in:
- Horticulture crop production and management.
- Good agronomic practices.
- Agricultural chemicals.
- Horticulture planning and implementation.
- Current and trending varieties and production methods.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE
- Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/