Hose Crimper Technician (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.
The incumbent reports to the Workshop Chargehand. He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accurately pick up and dispatch orders as per specifications.
- Build hydraulics/Pneumatic component, tube installation and bench testing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Qualified technician in relevant trade.
- At least 5 years' working experience.
- Clean class 2 drivers' license.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their Cvs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 08 November 2023
