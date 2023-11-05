Hose Crimper Technician (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.

The incumbent reports to the Workshop Chargehand. He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Accurately pick up and dispatch orders as per specifications.

Build hydraulics/Pneumatic component, tube installation and bench testing.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified technician in relevant trade.

At least 5 years' working experience.

Clean class 2 drivers' license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their Cvs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com