Sir John Kennedy School

Hostel Assistants x2 (Kadoma)

Sir John Kennedy School
Aug. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintaining the hostel surroundings.
  • Looking into the welfare of learners.
  • Any other duties assigned by the Head/ Deputy Head.
  • Ability to work under minimum supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 “O” Levels.
  • Previous work experience in a similar position an added advantage.
  • At least 3 years’ experience with primary school children an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.

All Correspondences To Be Addressed To:

The Head

Sir John Kennedy School

Box 59 Kadoma

E-mail: sikprimaryschool@gmail.com

Deadline: 28 August 2023

Sir John Kennedy School

+26306822352

Sir John Kennedy School, located in Kadoma, Zimbabwe offers education from ECD A to Grade 7. It also offers boarding facilities for both boys and girls.

