Job Description

Applications are invited for the position of Hotel General Manager that has arisen at CUT Hotels, a University Strategic Business Unit which operates on full commercial basis designed to make profit and integrate with training of students.

Reporting to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees through the Dean for the School of Hospitality and Tourism, the Hotel General Manager is responsible for all aspects of operations at the hotel that include day-to-day supervision of staff to ensure high performance, delivering memorable service which exceeds guests' expectations and providing leadership at strategy level to all departments in support of an exhilarating service culture and maximized operations. He/she should be an ambassador for the CUT Hotels brand and would be responsible for managing the Hotel's management team (HODs) and overall achievement of hotel targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

At least a degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent is a requirement; and or a Bachelor's degree in Accountancy/Finance.

A relevant Master's degree is an added advantage.

A minimum of three years' experience in management of Hotel operations at the level of General Manager/Section Manager is a prerequisite.

The ideal candidate should be self-propelled, innovative and be results-oriented.

Possession of a clean Class 4 driver's licence would be ideal.

Qualifications and Experience

Lead in all aspects of strategic business planning to ensure profitability and oversee the operational functions of the hotel.

Preparation, presentation and implementation of the hotel's annual Operating Budget, Marketing and Sales Plan and Capital Budget.

Prepare monthly financial reporting for the stakeholders.

Coordination with HODs for the execution of strategy.

Overseeing and managing all departments and working closely with department heads on a daily basis.

Respond to audits to ensure continual improvement is achieved.

Corporate client handling and taking part in new client acquisition together with the sales and marketing team.

Ensuring full compliance to Hotel operating controls, SOPs, policies, procedures and service standards and Occupational Health & Safety and other legal requirements.

Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applications Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CUs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

The Secretary - Hotel Board of Trustees

c/o Chinhoyi University of Technology,

Private Bag 7724,

Chinhoyi

Telephone No: 02672125293/0267

Applications and their attachments should be sent through (scanned as a single file in PDF) email to: hr@cut.co.zw

NB: Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified.

Deadline: 02 May 2023