Hotel Sales & Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify new markets and business opportunities to increase sales.

Represent the hotel in various events and exhibition.

Conduct daily sales calls and arrange site inspection to hotel with clients.

Manage and develop relationships with key internal and external stakeholders.

Acquire and develop new business accounts and preparing sales proposals for clients.

Monitor hotel digital reputation.

Represent the hotel at trade fairs and tourism events both at local and national level.

Manage the guest database and ensure the clients details are accurate and up to date.

Always maintain the highest standards of professional conduct when dealing with clients, guests, etc.

Submit weekly Sales and Marketing activity reports.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Hospitality, Marketing, Business Administration or equivalent

At least 3 years plus experience in a similar role or as reservationist or front office personnel within the hospitality industry will be an added advantage.

Articulate, confident communicator at all levels both with colleagues and clients.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 06 February 2024