Houseboat Captain (Kariba)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate and navigate the vessel safely and efficiently.

Maintain a high level of safety for passengers and crew at all times.

Interview and hire crew members.

Perform routine boat maintenance.

Adjust navigation according to weather conditions.

Maintain accurate records of expense and income.

Establish and maintains relationships with clients to generate repeat business and referrals.

Visits potential customers for new business.

Provide exceptional customer service to passengers.

Keep the boat stocked with necessary supplies and provisions.

Ensure all emergency equipment is in working order.

Signal other boats to coordinate vehicle movement.

Ensure all required licenses and certifications are up to date.

Qualifications and Experience

A valid Captain’s license and/or certification.

At least 5 years’ experience operating boats of various sizes and types.

Knowledge of safety regulations and procedures.

Ability to make quick decisions in emergency situation.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 07 April 2024