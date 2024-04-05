Houseboat Captain (Kariba)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operate and navigate the vessel safely and efficiently.
- Maintain a high level of safety for passengers and crew at all times.
- Interview and hire crew members.
- Perform routine boat maintenance.
- Adjust navigation according to weather conditions.
- Maintain accurate records of expense and income.
- Establish and maintains relationships with clients to generate repeat business and referrals.
- Visits potential customers for new business.
- Provide exceptional customer service to passengers.
- Keep the boat stocked with necessary supplies and provisions.
- Ensure all emergency equipment is in working order.
- Signal other boats to coordinate vehicle movement.
- Ensure all required licenses and certifications are up to date.
Qualifications and Experience
- A valid Captain’s license and/or certification.
- At least 5 years’ experience operating boats of various sizes and types.
- Knowledge of safety regulations and procedures.
- Ability to make quick decisions in emergency situation.
- Excellent communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 07 April 2024
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.