CURE International

Housekeeper (Bulawayo)

CURE International
Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for taking care of the facility and carrying out cleaning and maintenance duties. The goal is to keep the Hospital in a clean and in an orderly condition.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure Strict Adherence to Duty Rosters and Schedules.
  • Ensure All Areas of Cleaning the Hospital Are Professionally Cleaned and Serviced.
  • Ensure Timely Collection, Gathering, and Disposal of hospital Waste.
  • Ensure Timely and Proper Documentation of Cleaning Reports.
  • Ensure Proper Inventory Management of Allocated Cleaning Materials, Equipment, and Apparatus, informing the Housekeeping Manager of Forecasted Re-Supplies.
  • Ensure Timely and Proper Stocking of Supplies related to Housekeeping (Sundries, Toiletries, Cleaning Agents, Air Fresheners) to the Offices, restrooms, and Wards.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels.
  • Proven experience in a similar environment.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://cure.applytojob.com/apply/GS9gb90pKU

Deadline: 08 September 2023

CURE International

Website

CURE International, based in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Christian nonprofit organization that owns and operates eight charitable children's hospitals around the world. CURE provides medical care to pediatric patients with orthopedic, reconstructive plastic, and neurological conditions. cure.org

Established in April 2021, CURE Zimbabwe is the first and only hospital in the country of 14 million people to provide orthopedic care for disabilities such as clubfoot, bowed legs, and knock knees to children regardless of their economic status.

