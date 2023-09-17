Housing Clerk (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division (Mutorashanga).

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individualsto fill the vacant post of Housing Clerk on one-year contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of housing records.

Carrying out inspections of houses, sewer ponds, and other welfare facilities.

Raising work orders to correct areas of deviation to standard or best practice.

Attending any other work related administrative duties as delegated.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics & English.

IPMZ certificate or Certificate in Real Estates management an added advantage.

Experience in Housing supervision and inspections is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: