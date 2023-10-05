Housing Officer
Epworth Local Board
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen at Epworth Local Board.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing agreements of sale, cessions, leases applications for title deeds and other related applications.
- Property records management.
- Assisting in the preparation of Housing Needs Assessments.
- Maintenance of Housing Commercial and Industrial Waiting lists.
- Assisting in the management of recreational facilities and other social amenities.
- Supervision of Subordinates in the department.
Remuneration package will be disclosed to shortlisted applicants.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Social Science Degree from a recognized university or equivalent qualification.
- Be at least 30 years of age and above.
- At least 5 years relevant experience in housing and social service delivery.
- A clean class 4 driver's license.
- Clean criminal record.
- Computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly indicating the post applied for, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae; Certified copies of Academic and Professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:
The Board Secretary
Epworth Local Board
P.O Box EP180
EPWORTH
1038 Off Chiremba Road
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 27 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Epworth Local Board
Browse Jobs
.