Housing Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen at Epworth Local Board.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing agreements of sale, cessions, leases applications for title deeds and other related applications.

Property records management.

Assisting in the preparation of Housing Needs Assessments.

Maintenance of Housing Commercial and Industrial Waiting lists.

Assisting in the management of recreational facilities and other social amenities.

Supervision of Subordinates in the department.

Remuneration package will be disclosed to shortlisted applicants.

Qualifications and Experience

A Social Science Degree from a recognized university or equivalent qualification.

Be at least 30 years of age and above.

At least 5 years relevant experience in housing and social service delivery.

A clean class 4 driver's license.

Clean criminal record.

Computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes clearly indicating the post applied for, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae; Certified copies of Academic and Professional qualifications should reach the undersigned: