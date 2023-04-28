Housing Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Advising council on housing demands and provisions of the same in the town and maintaining the housing waiting list and stand registers.

Producing monthly and annual reports to council and its committees.

General administration of markets, vending and hawking activities.

Preparation and control of departmental budgets.

Establishment and supervision of primary and secondary school education, community facilities and liquor undertakings.

Advising Council on the provision of high quality sporting, recreation, leisure and non-educational facilities.

To perform any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor's degree in Administration, Local Governance or Social Science from a recognized university.

Must have a minimum of 3 years post qualification experience in the middle management in an administrative or social science position.

A Master's Degree and Local Government experience will be an added advantages.

A clean record of service in the local government.

A clean class 4 driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be accompanied by certified copies of academic qualifications, driver's license, National I.D and detailed CV, clearly stating the job applied for, to reach the undersigned:

The Town Clerk

Municipality of Beitbridge

Box 164

Beitbridge

Or submit application in person at No. 290 Justitia Rd, Beitbridge Or email hr@beitbridgemun.co.zw

NB: Please note that Municipality of Beitbridge is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates who meet the above qualifications are strongly encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 April 2023