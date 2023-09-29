Pindula|Search Pindula
Howo Drivers (Hwange)

Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Sep. 27, 2023
Job Description

We are conducting practical assessments for Howo Truck Drivers from 25th September 2023 to 27th September 2023 (3 days) with the following requirements:

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class Two Drivers Licence with Retest Certificate.
  • Valid Medical Certificate.
  • Valid Defensive.
  • Police Clearance.
  • Must be at least 30 years of age.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please forward or submit your application in person to:

Attention:

Human Resources Operations and Admin Officer

Turbo Mining

Hwange

or email to: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw or Whatsapp 0788746433 to book an appointment

Assessment dates: 25th to 27th September 2023

Venue: Turbo Mining, Western Coal Area, Hwange

Time: 08:00 hours

