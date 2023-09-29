Howo Drivers (Hwange)

Job Description

We are conducting practical assessments for Howo Truck Drivers from 25th September 2023 to 27th September 2023 (3 days) with the following requirements:

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Class Two Drivers Licence with Retest Certificate.

Valid Medical Certificate.

Valid Defensive.

Police Clearance.

Must be at least 30 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please forward or submit your application in person to: