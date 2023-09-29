Howo Drivers (Hwange)
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
We are conducting practical assessments for Howo Truck Drivers from 25th September 2023 to 27th September 2023 (3 days) with the following requirements:
Duties and Responsibilities
Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class Two Drivers Licence with Retest Certificate.
- Valid Medical Certificate.
- Valid Defensive.
- Police Clearance.
- Must be at least 30 years of age.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please forward or submit your application in person to:
Attention:
Human Resources Operations and Admin Officer
Turbo Mining
Hwange
or email to: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw or Whatsapp 0788746433 to book an appointment
Assessment dates: 25th to 27th September 2023
Venue: Turbo Mining, Western Coal Area, Hwange
Time: 08:00 hours
