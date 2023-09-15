HR & Administration Intern (Harare)

Job Description

ActionAid Zimbabwe is a global justice organization working in over 40 countries,taking sides with people living in poverty and exclusion to achieve social justice, poverty eradication and gender equality

ActionAid Zimbabwe seeks to recruit for the following 1-year Internship positions:

Duties and Responsibilities

The intern shall function collaboratively as a member of the Admin and HR team and will play a significant role in providing secretarial, office maintenance and administrative support in order to ensure that the organizations services are provided in an efficient and effective manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree in Business Administration, Business Studies, Human Resource, Logistic or equivalent. (Letter of attachment from the university will be required)

Fluency in English, both oral and written.

Good written and spoken communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good interpersonal and relationship skills.

Possess the right attitude and ability to smile and receive visitors and calls politely. Well-groomed and presentable.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://actionaidzimbabwe.bamboohr.com/careers/25