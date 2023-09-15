HR & Administration Intern (Harare)
Job Description
ActionAid Zimbabwe is a global justice organization working in over 40 countries,taking sides with people living in poverty and exclusion to achieve social justice, poverty eradication and gender equality
ActionAid Zimbabwe seeks to recruit for the following 1-year Internship positions:
Duties and Responsibilities
- The intern shall function collaboratively as a member of the Admin and HR team and will play a significant role in providing secretarial, office maintenance and administrative support in order to ensure that the organizations services are provided in an efficient and effective manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree in Business Administration, Business Studies, Human Resource, Logistic or equivalent. (Letter of attachment from the university will be required)
- Fluency in English, both oral and written.
- Good written and spoken communication skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Good interpersonal and relationship skills.
- Possess the right attitude and ability to smile and receive visitors and calls politely. Well-groomed and presentable.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://actionaidzimbabwe.bamboohr.com/careers/25
ActionAid is committed to recruiting candidates who are committed to ActionAid’s SHEA and Safeguarding policies and values, thereby helping to create safer working cultures.
NB: Whilst all applications received will be assessed strictly on their individual merits, qualified women are especially encouraged to apply. Due to the anticipated volume of applications, we regret that we can only respond to shortlisted candidates.
Deadline: 18 September 2023 @ 17:00hours
ActionAid Zimbabwe
ActionAid Zimbabwe is an International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) that is locally registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation in Zimbabwe. Since the establishment of its programmes in 2003, the organisation remains grounded in the communities from which it derives its mandate, with a geographical footprint embedded in its nine Local Rights Programme (LRP) areas. While predominantly rural, AAZ has had development activities in urban areas as well. In line with the ActionAid International partnership policy, AAZ defines itself as an independent organization that takes sides with the people living in poverty and works in partnership with local Community Based Organisations (CBOs), national and international NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), various tiers of government, and other like-minded organisations in and outside Zimbabwe.