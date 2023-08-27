HR Administrative Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position of H.R. Administrative Assistant that has arisen at our Msasa Branch reporting to the H.R Consultant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides administrative support to the recruitment process.
- Undertakes required pre-employment checks.
- Oversees and administrates the onboarding and registration of apprentices on the Apprenticeship program.
- Provides administrative support to line managers in HR processes as may be requested, including note-taking at investigations, hearings, or formal meetings.
- Oversees and administrates the clocking machines and prints reports for payroll use.
- Maintains human resources files. Medical Aid Administration.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Honours Degree in Human Resources Management or a related discipline.
- Minimum of 2 years experience.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Strategic Thinker.
- Team player.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to: recruitment@toyota.co.zw
Deadline: 31 August 2023
Toyota Zimbabwe
Toyota Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd was initially established in 1961 by Derek Friend under the name Mobile Motors. The name changed to Toyota Zimbabwe in 1994 when Lonrho came on board when they got in to an equal partnership agreement with Mobile motors.
In 2001, Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan, which is a subsidiary company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, trading company for Toyota Motor Vehicles & Spare Parts took 100% ownership of Toyota Zimbabwe. Toyota Zimbabwe is the official distributor of all new Toyota Vehicles and Hino Trucks; genuine Toyota and Hino Parts. We also have well equipped Service Centres with qualified technicians to service and repair motor vehicles, trucks and buses.
Toyota Zimbabwe has a head office in Harare and a branch in Bulawayo as well a wide daler network around Zimbabwe guaranteeing customers of service any where in the country.