HR Administrator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs are looking for an HR Administrator to support our Human Resources department. You will act as the first point of contact for HR-related queries from employees and external partners. Your main administrative duties include maintaining personnel records, managing HR documents (e.g. employment records and onboarding guidelines) and updating internal databases. Our ideal candidate must have experience with HR procedures and can juggle various administrative tasks in a timely manner. Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our HR department supports our employees while conforming to Zimbabwe and International labour laws.

Duties and Responsibilities

Organize and maintain personnel records.

Update internal databases (e.g. record sick or maternity leave).

Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides.

Revise company policies.

Liaise with external partners, like insurance vendors, and ensure legal compliance.

Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g. turnover rates).

Answer employees queries about HR-related issues.

Assist payroll department by providing relevant employee information (e.g. leaves of absence, sick days and work schedules).

Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms.

Participate in HR projects (Community Social Responsibility).

Requirements and skills.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven work experience as an HR Administrator, HR Administrative Assistant or relevant role.

Experience with HR software, like HRIS or HRMS.

Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular).

Thorough knowledge of Zimbabwe and International labour laws.

Excellent organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize important projects.

Strong phone, email and in-person communication skills.

BS in Human Resources or relevant field.

Minimum of five (5) years similar working experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis as applications come. World mental resilience programs does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing, or training).

Deadline: 31 May 2023