World Mental Resilience Programs

HR Administrator

World Mental Resilience Programs
May. 18, 2023
Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs are looking for an HR Administrator to support our Human Resources department. You will act as the first point of contact for HR-related queries from employees and external partners. Your main administrative duties include maintaining personnel records, managing HR documents (e.g. employment records and onboarding guidelines) and updating internal databases. Our ideal candidate must have experience with HR procedures and can juggle various administrative tasks in a timely manner. Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our HR department supports our employees while conforming to Zimbabwe and International labour laws.

Location: Bulawayo

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Organize and maintain personnel records.
  • Update internal databases (e.g. record sick or maternity leave).
  • Prepare HR documents, like employment contracts and new hire guides.
  • Revise company policies.
  • Liaise with external partners, like insurance vendors, and ensure legal compliance.
  • Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g. turnover rates).
  • Answer employees queries about HR-related issues.
  • Assist payroll department by providing relevant employee information (e.g. leaves of absence, sick days and work schedules).
  • Arrange travel accommodations and process expense forms.
  • Participate in HR projects (Community Social Responsibility).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven work experience as an HR Administrator, HR Administrative Assistant or relevant role.
  • Experience with HR software, like HRIS or HRMS.
  • Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular).
  • Thorough knowledge of Zimbabwe and International labour laws.
  • Excellent organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize important projects.
  • Strong phone, email and in-person communication skills.
  • BS in Human Resources or relevant field.
  • Minimum of five (5) years similar working experience.

Other

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

Deadliine: 18 May 2023

How to Apply

World Mental Resilience Programs

World Mental Resilience Program (WMRP) was founded and formed as a response to the cognitive incapacitation and self-reliance incapacitation of the communities in developing countries in the face of rising cases of mental health breakdowns. The effects of the financial instabilities in developing countries and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures saw skyrocketing unemployment statistics, loss of business and income generating opportunities in a wider scale.

World Mental Resilience Programs offer skills based, early-intervention training programs that mobilise and empower communities by equipping people with the knowledge and confidence to recognise, connect and respond to someone experiencing a mental health problem or a mental health crisis

Address: 3010 Cnr Huggins and Hlangabeza Road Luveve Church of Christ Building Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Website: www.wmrprograms.com

