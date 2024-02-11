HR Business Partner (Harare)
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB, and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancy. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Reports To: Head Hr & Administration
Duties and Responsibilities
- Staffing and skilling.
- Payroll Administration.
- Ensure workplace health and safety.
- Support the development and implementation of HR initiatives.
- Assist in the Performance management processes.
- Assist in Asset and Fleet Management.
- Ensure compliance with labour laws and statutory regulations.
- Ensure proper records management.
- HR analytics.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources/ Psychology.
- IPMZ diploma is a must.
- Five years experience in a similar environment of which 2 years must be at supervisory level.
- A valid class 4 driver's license.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Ability to work according to strict deadlines.
- Ahighly organized, task-oriented and analytical character with impeccable interpersonal skills.
- Ability to communicate across all levels.
- Excellent report-writing skills.
- Excellent presentation skills.
- Highly confidential person.
Other
How to Apply
Submit a detailed CV, certified copies of qualifications and copy of National ID addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "HR BUSINESS PARTNER".
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 18 February 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.