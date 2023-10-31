HR Clerk: Filing (Harare)

Job Description

The position exists to assist in administration of overall Human Resources issues and to support by ensuring that all HR records are filed and maintained properly.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create files for new employees and maintains employee files and records.

Ensure personal files check lists are completed and signed before induction.

Ensure that all HR records are filed and maintained in a systematic manner.

Ensure all employee records are filed in personal files timeously.

Periodically checks employee files for misfiling.

Maintain staff records on SAP or ZINARA HR systems.

Capture payroll documents from sites and dispatches payroll input documents to relevant offices.

Maintaining physical and computerised staff files.

Any other duty assigned by Human Resources Officer Administration.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 O' Levels including English and Maths or Accounts.

Degree in Records Management or equivalent.

At least 1 year experience in records management, or library information Science.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources