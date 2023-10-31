HR Clerk: Filing (Harare)
Job Description
The position exists to assist in administration of overall Human Resources issues and to support by ensuring that all HR records are filed and maintained properly.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Create files for new employees and maintains employee files and records.
- Ensure personal files check lists are completed and signed before induction.
- Ensure that all HR records are filed and maintained in a systematic manner.
- Ensure all employee records are filed in personal files timeously.
- Periodically checks employee files for misfiling.
- Maintain staff records on SAP or ZINARA HR systems.
- Capture payroll documents from sites and dispatches payroll input documents to relevant offices.
- Maintaining physical and computerised staff files.
- Any other duty assigned by Human Resources Officer Administration.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O' Levels including English and Maths or Accounts.
- Degree in Records Management or equivalent.
- At least 1 year experience in records management, or library information Science.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,
Highlands, Harare Or send via email to: 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw
IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276
Deadline:13 November 2023 @4:30pm
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.