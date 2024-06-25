HR Clerk (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company. VERIFY Engineering (Pvt) Ltd is an equal opportunity organization. It does not discriminate against gender, race, tribe, color, disability, handicap, or age and is committed to safeguarding and PSEAH of children and vulnerable adults!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining and updating employee records.
- Preparing timesheet data for payroll runs.
- Assisting with recruitment.
- Coordinating Learning and Development activities.
- Distributing internal company documentation.
- Handling queries and requests for information.
- Any other duties as given by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least one year experience in an admin role, preferably in HR.
- Excellent computer literacy.
- Proven track record of detail focus and accuracy.
- Ability to work under deadline pressure.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Team spirit and desire to learn.
- Excellent administrative skills.
- Diploma in Human Resources or any other equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential"should be posted to:
The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager
P O Box CY 2 432
Causeway, Harare
Or Email: recruitment@verify.co.zw
The closing date for applications is 28 June 2024.
The closing date for applications is 28 June 2024.

NB: Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you do not hear from us within two months of this advertisement, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.
Verify Engineering
Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare. The company is operated by The Harare Institute of Technology under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Address: 4th Floor Beverly Court Corner Nelson Mandela And, Simon Muzenda St, Harare