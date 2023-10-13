HR Consultant (OMAO)

Job Description

This role provides an HR consulting service and is responsible and accountable for the delivery of all HR processes as part of a business unit HR team. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compensation and Benefits Consulting.

Employee Relationship Management.

HC Calendar.

HC Metrics/ measurement.

Performance Management.

Personal Effectiveness.

Recruitment & Selection.

Talent Management & Development.

Compensation and Benefits:

Facilitates Implementation, in accordance with Recognition and Reward guidelines.

Consulting: