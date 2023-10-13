HR Consultant (OMAO)
Job Description
This role provides an HR consulting service and is responsible and accountable for the delivery of all HR processes as part of a business unit HR team. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compensation and Benefits Consulting.
- Employee Relationship Management.
- HC Calendar.
- HC Metrics/ measurement.
- Performance Management.
- Personal Effectiveness.
- Recruitment & Selection.
- Talent Management & Development.
Compensation and Benefits:
- Facilitates Implementation, in accordance with Recognition and Reward guidelines.
Consulting:
- Determines and advises on the process to be undertaken to address client needs and assists with the implementation thereof.
- Contracts with clients on time frame for delivery.
- Employee Relationship Management:
- Establishes and facilitates an employee consultative process and monitors on action plans.
- Provides procedural advice and assistance on IR matters.
- Provides procedural advice and assistance on the procedures related to grievances and disciplinary action.
HC Calendar:
- Facilitates the execution of the HC Calendar which includes salary review, pay progression, performance management and talent.
- HC Metrics / Measurement:
- Monthly reporting of MIS
Performance Management:
- Assists and supports line with the performance management process and performance contracts.
- Conducts performance management audits to ensure that a fair and consistent process was followed across the business unit.
- Analyses performance rating trends.
Personal Effectiveness:
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks, and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months.
- Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
- Accepts and lives the company values.
Recruitment & Selection:
- Obtains role specifications for all positions.
- Drafts and communicates job advertisements.
- Sources methods of obtaining suitable candidates e.g. employment agents, external media and internal media.
- Communicates Service Level Agreements in terms of placing a successful person into the position.
- Conducts interviews together with line management.
Talent Management & Development:
- Creates awareness of the talent management process.
- Educates line with regard to the use of the talent grid.
- Facilitates the talent management process within the business unit.
- Assists in facilitating and managing the successful development, implementation and monitoring of Training and Development.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce in Industrial Psychology (BCom): Human Resources Management (Required), Bachelor of Human Resources Management (BHRM): Business Management, Human Resource Management (Required).
Skills: Accountability, Business, Consulting, Employee Disciplinary Actions, Employee Grievances, Employee Relationship Management, Employee Relationships, Facilitation, Human Resources (HR), Human Resources Processes, Line Management, Management Development, Metrics Development, Monthly Reporting, People Management, Performance Management (PM), Recruitment Selection, Relationship Management, Results-Oriented, Salary Reviews, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreement (SLA), Service Levels, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management.
