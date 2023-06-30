HR Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints is looking for HR Graduate Trainees. The job holder is responsible for oversee will be responsible for all aspects of human resources function within the organisations. This includes recruitment, employee developing and implementing HR policies and procedures, managing employee relations, and ensuring compliance with all employment laws and regulations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in supporting the human resources team to deliver a comprehensive HR service to the business.
- Assisting in Employee relations, including managing absence, disciplinary, grievances, sickness, and related leave.
- Assisting in Performance management through collating employee performance data and records.
- Assisting learning and development coordination of training records
- Assisting in training, implementing the training and development agenda, identifying areas that need attention and improvement.
- Assisting in recruitment and selection supporting recruitment activity and psychometric test.
- Supporting Policy and procedures implementation of new HR policies, procedures, and processes
- In conjunction with the head of department, ensuring all company policies and procedures are up to date in line with current employment laws.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in human resource management or relevant social science degree
- Communication skills homed in business partnering/advisory roles.
- Experience in dealing with senior and sometimes challenging individuals.
- Ability to represent the Human Resource function as part of the bigger business picture.
- Strong understanding of employment law.
Other
How to Apply
If interested send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw
Deadline: 06 July 2023
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
