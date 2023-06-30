HR Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for HR Graduate Trainees. The job holder is responsible for oversee will be responsible for all aspects of human resources function within the organisations. This includes recruitment, employee developing and implementing HR policies and procedures, managing employee relations, and ensuring compliance with all employment laws and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in supporting the human resources team to deliver a comprehensive HR service to the business.

Assisting in Employee relations, including managing absence, disciplinary, grievances, sickness, and related leave.

Assisting in Performance management through collating employee performance data and records.

Assisting learning and development coordination of training records

Assisting in training, implementing the training and development agenda, identifying areas that need attention and improvement.

Assisting in recruitment and selection supporting recruitment activity and psychometric test.

Supporting Policy and procedures implementation of new HR policies, procedures, and processes

In conjunction with the head of department, ensuring all company policies and procedures are up to date in line with current employment laws.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in human resource management or relevant social science degree

Communication skills homed in business partnering/advisory roles.

Experience in dealing with senior and sometimes challenging individuals.

Ability to represent the Human Resource function as part of the bigger business picture.

Strong understanding of employment law.

Other

How to Apply

If interested send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw

Deadline: 06 July 2023