HR Officer (Harare)

Job Description

A HR (Human Resources) Officer is responsible for supporting the HR department in carrying out various administrative functions. The candidate will work closely with the HR team and other employees within the organization to ensure smooth HR operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Recruitment and Selection:

Assisting in the recruitment process by sourcing candidates, screening resumes, and conducting initial interviews.

Coordinating and scheduling interviews with candidates and hiring managers.

Managing job postings on various job boards and social media platforms.

Employee Onboarding and Offboarding: