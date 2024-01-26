HR Officer (Harare)
Nash Furnishers
Job Description
A HR (Human Resources) Officer is responsible for supporting the HR department in carrying out various administrative functions. The candidate will work closely with the HR team and other employees within the organization to ensure smooth HR operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
Recruitment and Selection:
- Assisting in the recruitment process by sourcing candidates, screening resumes, and conducting initial interviews.
- Coordinating and scheduling interviews with candidates and hiring managers.
- Managing job postings on various job boards and social media platforms.
Employee Onboarding and Offboarding:
- Assisting in the onboarding process for new employees, including preparing employment contracts and arranging orientation programs.
- Conducting exit interviews and processing relevant documents for outgoing employees.
- Maintaining and updating employee records and accurately updating the HR database.
Training and Development:
- Assisting in the identification of training needs and coordinating training programs for employees.
- Tracking employee training and maintaining training records.
- Assisting in the development and implementation of employee development plans.
Employee Relations:
- Providing administrative support in disciplinary and grievance matters.
- Assisting in the resolution of employee relations issues and conflicts.
- Assisting in the implementation of employee engagement initiatives.
HR Policies and Procedures:
- Assisting in the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures.
- Ensuring compliance with relevant employment laws and regulations.
- Maintaining and updating the HR policy handbook.
Compensation and Benefits:
- Assisting in administering employee benefits and compensation programs.
- Assisting in the annual performance appraisal process.
- Managing leave records, time tracking, and attendance systems.
HR Reporting and Analysis:
- Assisting in generating HR reports and analytics for management.
- Maintaining and updating HR dashboards and metrics.
- Assisting in analyzing HR data for trends.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management, Business Administration, or a related field.
- At least 3 years of experience in HR administration or a similar role.
- Knowledge of HR processes and procedures.
- Strong organizational and multitasking skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to maintain strict confidentiality.
- Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
CVs are to be sent to: info@nashfurnishers.co.zw
Deadline: 26 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Nash Furnishers
Browse Jobs
Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.
Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263731669843
Related Jobs
PetroTrade
HR and Training Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Human Resources Manager (Harare)
Deadline: